Enersense enters new partnership agreement with P2X

The Industry business area of Enersense, a provider of zero-emission energy solutions, and P2X Solutions have entered into a new partnership agreement to deepen their co-operation on the operation and maintenance of the new production plant in Harjavalta. This agreement is a significant step in Finland’s energy transition, in which hydrogen plays a key role.

The role of hydrogen in the energy transition is unique, as it enables the production and storage of clean and renewable energy. Hydrogen can be used in a variety of ways in industry and transport, making it a crucial factor in the transition to a fossil-free future. The cooperation has previously included Enersense’s participation in project implementation, and now it is expanding to also cover operation and maintenance. This enables more efficient and sustainable energy production.

“The construction of our Harjavalta plant has progressed well, with more than 700 consecutive days without lost-time accidents on the site. In cooperation with Enersense, we want to ensure that the commissioning and operation of the plant will also run safely and reliably,” said Herkko Plit, CEO at P2X Solutions.

“The new partnership agreement supports our strategy of providing our customers with sustainable solutions for the energy transition. Hydrogen is becoming increasingly important, and we are committed to promoting its use,” added Mikko Luoma, Vice President, Smart Services, Industry at Enersense.

Deepening the cooperation in operation and maintenance ensures that hydrogen is produced as efficiently and sustainably as possible, thus supporting long-term climate targets.

