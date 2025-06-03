Inyanga Marine Energy Group announces contracts for Welsh tidal energy project

Inyanga Marine Energy Group has announced the winners of contracts to build its HydroWing tidal energy array.

The 20 MW HydroWing tidal energy array will be deployed at Morlais off Anglesey in Wales, one of the largest consented tidal energy projects in Europe. The demonstration pilot will deploy in 1Q26.

Hutchinson Engineering has already been announced as the company which will fabricate the foundation and rear nacelle.

Further contract winners are:

PPI Engineering: Design and manufacture of the generator and generator housing. The bespoke generator has been optimised to ensure efficient power generation.

RMSpumptools: Development of a bespoke 11 KV Wet-Mate Connector System, which provides a robust and reliable connection utilising proven technology.

Involution Technologies: Design and manufacture of main shaft unit incorporating 3:1 gearbox.

Iconsys: Systems integration for power management.

Eire Composites: Manufacture of carbon fibre blades.

Prysmian: Manufacture of export cables.

Richard Parkinson, CEO of Inyanga Marine Energy Group, commented: “Each of our contracts were awarded following a rigorous tender process. The winning contractors have proven themselves as capable of delivering advanced technology. The majority are based in the UK. Our patented HydroWing technology is set to demonstrate the viability of tidal energy and establish Wales and the UK as a global leader in renewable energy.”

The project will take place at Morlais off Anglesey, Wales, which is the only tidal energy demonstration zone of its kind in the world. It offers a unique ‘plug and play’ model for developers of tidal energy devices, helping reduce costs as they scale up operations. The Anglesey site has the potential to generate 240 MW of clean electricity.

It is run by social enterprise Menter Mon Morlais and the Welsh government have taken a £8 million equity stake in the project.

The Welsh government has also recently announced a £2 million equity investment in Inyanga Marine Energy Group.

Paul Ward, Business Development Manager of PPI Engineering, added: “We are incredibly excited to have won this contract to design and manufacture a bespoke generator for this project. It is a superb opportunity to demonstrate the UK's capability using impactful new technologies that rise to the climate change challenge.”

Andy Billcliff, CEO of Menter Mon Morlais, commented: “It is great to see everything coming together to deliver the HydroWing demonstration project in early 2026, prior to full scale deployment in 2028. We are witnessing innovation in action.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The first issue of 2025 is here! The Spring issue of Energy Global starts with a guest comment by Tim Reid from UK Export Finance about expanding operations overseas before a regional report from Aurora Energy Research no the effect of negative electricity prices in Europe. Other interesting topics covered in the issue include electrical infrastructure, sit surveys & mapping, developments in solar, and much more. Featuring contributions from key industry leaders such as EM&I, DeterTech, and Global Underwater Hub, among others, don’t miss the valuable insights available in the Spring 2025 issue.