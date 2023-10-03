KenGen to use GreenFire’s technology

Kenya Electricity Generating Company (KenGen) and GreenFire Energy Inc. have announced a collaboration to assess GreenFire’s GreenLoopTM technology for implementation broadly in KenGen’s applicable geothermal resources.

The collaboration will use GreenLoop technology to do a demonstration of one of KenGen’s wells in the Olkaria region which has a high temperature and low permeability. This collaboration underscores both companies’ commitment to using GreenFire Energy’s closed-loop technology to accelerate geothermal energy in the region.

KenGen is the primary supplier of electricity in Kenya with a market share of more than 60% with 1904 MW of generation capacity. The company supplies up to 80% of electricity in Kenya, with 86% coming from renewable sources. KenGen currently generates 799 MW from geothermal (which is 85% of the country’s geothermal installed capacity) and aims to produce over 50% of its power from geothermal energy by 2030.

GreenFire Energy has developed a versatile, closed-loop advanced geothermal system (AGS) called GreenLoop. GreenLoop can economically access the entire spectrum of geothermal resources that conventional geothermal technology cannot. The technology enables new and existing operators and developers to retrofit existing wells, to expand existing fields with new wells, and to develop new geothermal resources quickly and economically.

“The partnership between KenGen and GreenFire Energy will bolster our 100% transition to renewable energy by 2030 through the deployment of more geothermal energy in Kenya’s national grid. The GreenLoop technology will enable us to generate more clean and renewable electricity from geothermal,” said Eng Peter Njenga, KenGen, Managing Director and CEO.

“GreenFire Energy is honoured to be working with KenGen, one of the largest producers of geothermal energy in the world. Our patented GreenFire’s GreenLoop technology has the unique capability to make wells with low permeability quickly scale-up geothermal power generation,” added Steven Brown, VP Project Development, GreenFire Energy. “We see our technology as one of the driving forces to help Kenya meet its goal of 100% clean energy by 2030.”

