Fervo selects Turboden to participate in Cape Station Phase II

Turboden America LLC., subsidiary of Turboden S.p.A (Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Group company), has announced the award of Phase II of the landmark Cape Station geothermal project in Utah, the US, further strengthening its collaboration with Fervo Energy.

Under this new phase, Turboden will supply equipment for three Organic Rankine Cycle (ORC) units, each with a gross capacity of 60 MWe, totalling 180 MW of additional clean, dispatchable power. These units represent the second Generation of Fervo’s modular power plant design.

This award follows the successful award to Turboden of ORC Units for Fervo’s Cape Phase I, which is approaching commissioning. The commercial operation date (COD) for Phase I is scheduled for 2026, marking a major milestone in the large scale implementation of enhanced geothermal systems (EGS).

With the delivery of three Gen 2 units, Turboden units will generate 300 MWe of power at the Cape Station site, making it one of the largest geothermal installations of its kind globally.

Phase II engineering and procurement of the core ORC equipment – including Turboden proprietary turbines and control system – will be delivered and commissioned by 2028, reinforcing the long-term vision of both companies to provide 24/7 carbon-free energy to the grid.

“We are honoured to deepen our collaboration with Fervo Energy and contribute to the next chapter of Cape Station,” said Paolo Bertuzzi, CEO of Turboden. “This new order further validates the reliability and scalability of our ORC technology and reflects the strength of our partnership with Fervo Energy in next generation geothermal. With Turboden America LLC now fully operational, we are well-positioned to support large scale projects and foster closer collaboration with our US partners.”

“Phase II marks another leap forward in our mission to unlock geothermal’s full potential,” added Tim Latimer, CEO and Co-Founder of Fervo Energy. “Turboden’s proven expertise and innovative systems are key to delivering on our promise of reliable and affordable power.”

“This second award is a testament to the trust and technical synergy built between our teams,” commented Joseph Bonafin, Director of Next-Generation Geothermal Projects at Turboden. “We are proud to support Fervo’s bold vision with high-efficiency, utility scale ORC systems that push the boundaries of geothermal innovation.”

With 500 MW of geothermal energy in development, Cape Station is set to become one of the world’s largest and most advanced geothermal generation sites, showcasing the scalability of EGS and the strength of international collaboration in clean energy innovation.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Explore the latest insights into the renewable energy sector in the Autumn issue of Energy Global, out now! This edition features a regional report on the Asia Pacific from Aurora Energy Research, mapping out why the wholesale price cap is detrimental to the energy transition in India. The issue then delves into articles covering crucial topics such as digitalisation in renewables, inspection & maintenance, developments in floating offshore wind, coatings, solar optimisation and more. Contributors include Flotation Energy, DNV, Sarens, NEUMAN & ESSER, Teknos, and more, so this issue is not one to miss!