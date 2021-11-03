Patriot Hydrogen and CAC-H2 form green hydrogen JV

Emerging renewables company, Patriot Hydrogen Ltd., has formed a lucrative joint venture (JV) agreement with CAC-H2 Pte Ltd. of Singapore.

The agreement sees CAC-H2 become the lead technology provider, supporting Patriot Hydrogen’s projects to develop, build and commission Waste to Energy Plants - Patriot to Hydrogen (P2H) units. CAC-H2 will be the exclusive technical and mechanical advisor and supplier for the Patriot Units.

The P2H units are designed to produce syngas, hydrogen, green energy, and biochar throughout Australia. The units are designed to be modular and portable for ease of use and transportability.

They are based on proprietary technology provided by CAC-H2, which includes components such as the in-feed system, discharge system for the produced biochar and the recovery and cleaning of the produced syngas suitable for immediate input to fuelled generator equipment.

Patriot Hydrogen and CAC-H2 have engaged Liberty Energy Capital to work as advisors to raise money for working capital in pre-IPO funding. Additionally, Liberty Energy Capital is co-ordinating the raise of funds through its advisors and developing a strategy to seek to take Patriot Hydrogen Ltd. Public on a suitable securities exchange either in Australia, Canada, or the US.

Additionally, major economies around the world are rapidly shifting to renewable energy sources as they strive to meet their zero emissions targets.

The growing demand for hydrogen is evident with global oil majors such as BP and Woodside announcing their hydrogen aspirations.

