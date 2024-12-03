Inyanga Marine Energy Group to spearhead renewable energy development in Canada

Inyanga Marine Energy Group has has set up a new office in Canada to help drive the development of offshore renewable energy in the country. The new company is called Inyanga Maritime Services Nova Scotia Ltd, based in Halifax Nova Scotia.

Kiley Sampson has been appointed as Vice President of the Canadian division and will establish a local team to provide offshore operations and engineering capability to the region.

The new company will provide marine engineering and offshore operations support to the marine renewable energy industry in Canada, across both the offshore wind and tidal energy sectors.

Richard Parkinson, CEO of Inyanga Marine Energy Group, said: “Nova Scotia’s Bay of Fundy has been identified by the California-based Electric Power Research Institute as one of the best potential sites in North America for tidal power generation. Our ambition is to unlock the full potential of the Bay of Fundy and provide low cost, reliable renewable energy to Canada.”,

The Bay of Fundy’s huge tidal energy resource contains more than four times the combined flow of every freshwater river in the world, with the potential to generate approximately 2500 MW of green energy.

Nova Scotia is also set to establish a major offshore wind sector including floating and fixed bottom mounted wind farms. Offshore wind speeds in Nova Scotia are among the best in the world, between 9 m/sec. and 11 m/sec.

Parkinson added: “Recently, a report from the regional assessment committee tasked by the Canadian government to define the offshore wind potential in Nova Scotia was released. It describes eight potential development areas for offshore wind that cover a total of 31 200 km2. The opportunity for offshore wind is enormous. Many developers are now being attracted to the region and with our proven track record in fixed and floating offshore wind projects in France and the UK, we can help accelerate the growth of the offshore energy industry.”

Inyanga Marine Energy Group is a fast-growing international company, based in the UK and with an office in France. Using its patented tidal energy technology, HydroWing, Inyanga has recently been awarded a contract to develop the first tidal energy plant in Southeast Asia, as well as awarded a binding agreement to develop the first tidal energy plant in Indonesia. Inyanga also has a UK Government ‘Contract for Difference’ for a 20 MW tidal energy project at Morlais in Wales and recently took over operations of the iconic D10 tidal turbine, the first operational tidal turbine in France.

Kiley Sampson, the Vice President of Inyanga Maritime Services Nova Scotia Ltd, added: “We plan to develop a consortium including local Canadian partners to develop, fund and deploy tidal energy capacity in the Bay of Fundy, using the HydroWing tidal energy technology. The potential for tidal energy and fixed and floating offshore wind in Nova Scotia is immense and we are poised to seize the opportunity and make it happen.”

