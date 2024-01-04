Eco Wave Power delivers electricity to Israeli grid

Eco Wave Power Global AB, a leading, publicly traded onshore wave energy company, has sent clean electricity from its EWP-EDF One project in the Port of Jaffa to the Israeli National Electrical grid.

Eco Wave Power has recently finalised the construction of the EWP-EDF One project in the Port of Jaffa, in Israel. The EWP-EDF One Project was co-funded by EDF Renewable IL, who owns 50% of the project, and by the Israeli Ministry of Energy, which recognised the Eco Wave Power technology as a pioneering technology.

The project has 100 kW installed capacity and is comprised of 10 floaters.

In August 2023, the power station was officially connected to the Israeli national electrical grid, marking the first time in the history of Israel, that electricity produced by the power of the waves is sent to the national electrical grid of the country.

Currently, the Eco Wave Power engineering team is performing calibration of the automation system of the power plant and is testing the durability and operation of the equipment.

During a recent storm, the Eco Wave Power engineering team tested the operation of the power station, in waves up to 3.5 m. There was no damage that occurred to any of the floater’s mechanisms during the storm, proving the technology’s durability.

In addition, during the first set of tests, the power station was able to reach peak energy of around 32.4 kW that was sent to the grid, and stable average energy output of around 10 kW/h.

The Eco Wave Power Engineering team said: “These results are encouraging for the first phase of testing, and we are expecting to see a significant increase in production by the end of the testing phase.”

The next project that Eco Wave Power is planning to launch will be in the Port of Los Angeles, in the US. Currently, Eco Wave Power has a fully assembled energy conversion unit and one floater mechanism in the premises of the Port of LA.Recently, Eco Wave Power has finalised the civil engineering design for the installation of the floaters to the marine structure in the Port of LA, in collaboration with KPFF, a California-based civil engineering firm, which officially approved the safety of Eco Wave Power’s design.

The detailed design and KPFF’s approval were already submitted to the Port of LA, and Eco Wave Power is now pending the final necessary licenses from the Port of Los Angeles and the Army Corps of Engineers. Once received, Eco Wave Power will produce seven additional floater mechanisms, and immediately proceed to installation.

Inna Braverman, Founder and CEO of Eco Wave Power, commented: “The project in the Port of LA will be our first official penetration to the U.S. market, which we view as an extremely strategic market for Eco Wave Power, especially given the fact that according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, wave energy can supply up to 66% of all the US energy needs, and also given the fact that in the beginning of October 2023, California Governor, Gavin Newsom, signed California Senate Bill 605 into law – a historic moment for wave energy in America. The legislation directs the California Energy Commission to evaluate the feasibility of wave and tidal energy in California, including the costs and benefits of implementing the technology along the state’s coastline.”

