Hitachi Energy selected to deliver 6 GW of renewable energy in India

Rajasthan Part I Power Transmission Ltd, a subsidiary of Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL), has awarded a major contract to a consortium comprising Hitachi Energy and Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL).

The contract will see the consortium design and deliver high-voltage direct current (HVDC) terminals to transmit renewable energy from the Bhadla area of Rajasthan to the industrial and transport hub in Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh. The 6 GW, 950 km HVDC link can power approximately 60 million households in India.

Forming part of India’s 500 GW renewable evacuation and interstate transmission system, the 800 kV, 6 GW bi-pole and bi-directional HVDC terminals will help transfer power from the renewable energy zone in Bhadla.

Kandarp Patel, CEO, AESL, commented: “By enabling efficient evacuation of renewable energy and connecting it to the national grid, AESL is playing its role in India’s decarbonisation journey. We will be deploying the latest technology and practices to deliver the project on time and with minimal environmental impact.”

Niklas Persson, Managing Director of Business Unit Grid Integration at Hitachi Energy, added: “A strong HVDC system is essential for the bi-directional power flow control and grid stability that support the rapid pace of renewable energy integration in India. Our HVDC technology will play a crucial role in enabling a sustainable and reliable power system to meet India’s Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) for both mid and long-term energy goals.”

HVDC technology is the most effective and cost-efficient way of transmitting clean energy over long distances. The flexibility of two-way power flow materially enhances the grid’s strength and responsiveness, supporting India’s ambition to integrating more renewable energy into its energy mix.

2024 marked the 70th anniversary of HVDC technology, pioneered by Hitachi Energy globally. Currently, Hitachi Energy has integrated more than 150 GW of HVDC links into power systems worldwide.

The scope of the Bhadla project includes converter transformers, AC/DC control and protection, thyristor valves, 765 kV/400 kV grid connections, and auxiliary systems to be delivered by Hitachi Energy and its consortium partner BHEL.

HVDC transmission is critical to integrating remote renewable energy sources into the power grid. This will help address rapidly growing power consumption and ensure uninterrupted and reliable quality electricity across the country.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The first issue of 2025 is here! The Spring issue of Energy Global starts with a guest comment by Tim Reid from UK Export Finance about expanding operations overseas before a regional report from Aurora Energy Research no the effect of negative electricity prices in Europe. Other interesting topics covered in the issue include electrical infrastructure, sit surveys & mapping, developments in solar, and much more. Featuring contributions from key industry leaders such as EM&I, DeterTech, and Global Underwater Hub, among others, don’t miss the valuable insights available in the Spring 2025 issue.