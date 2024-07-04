KONCAR to revitalise Vidraru hydropower plant

KONCAR – Engineering Ltd for manufacturing and services, as a key member of the consortium, has signed a major contract with Romanian company, Elektromontaj S.A., to revitalise the Vidraru hydropower plant in Romania. The scope of work includes comprehensive design, production, delivery, dismantling of outdated equipment, installation of cutting-edge new equipment, testing, and commissioning. Awarded through a competitive international tender, this contract is valued at over €188 million, with KONCAR’s contribution amounting to nearly €80 million.

The Vidraru hydropower plant, strategically situated on the Arge? River, is a cornerstone of Romania’s energy infrastructure. Originally constructed in 1961 and operational since 1966, this vital facility is now set for a major revitalisation. This project aims to boost the plant’s efficiency, extend its operational life, and reinforce Romania’s overall energy capabilities.

The customer for this project is S.P.E.E.H. HIDROELECTRICA, headquartered in Bucharest. As the largest electricity producer in Romania, HIDROELECTRICA boasts an impressive installed hydropower capacity of 6.3 GW, generating an annu-al net production of 15.6 TWh.