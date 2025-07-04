Minesto-led consortium awarded grant to build tidal energy power plant

Minesto, a leading ocean energy developer, is heading a consortium of four companies that has been awarded a total of SEK 25 million grant funding from Swedish Energy Agency to build a complete microgrid installation in the Faroe Islands. Minesto collaborates with microgrid technology provider, Capture Energy, Faroese utility company, Sev, and IVL Swedish Environmental Research Institute to demonstrate a unique tidal-based microgrid solution that provides baseload power.

The project is built on a partnership with technology leader in microgrid management Capture Energy. By integrating Minesto’s tidal power plants with Capture Energy’s microgrid capability, a significant global market for autonomous power plants and island-mode grid can be accessed. Minesto’s existing customer Sev will play a key role in the project as an advanced user of microgrids and on feasibility work related to local commercial installations to come. IVL Swedish Environmental Research Institute will provide expert analysis on the environmental footprint of the solution.

The total consortium project budget over two years is SEK 56 million, whereof SEK 25 million is grant funding from Swedish Energy Agency.

The project will deliver a complete product offer for a microgrid installation with integrated battery storage to offer a stand-alone baseload power plant to an island mode user. The microgrid offer addresses the global market for clean, reliable, and affordable renewable energy for remote and off-grid customers that are currently dependent on fossil fuels or have a shortage of electricity supply.

The microgrid system will be built, commissioned and operated at Minesto’s current production site in Vestmanna based on existing infrastructure and environmental permits.

The Minesto tidal power plant used in the project will be an upgraded and customised Dragon-class tidal power plant.

Non-grid connected islands in the Faroes are the first targets for commercial deployment, the project includes installation preparations such as site assessment and environmental risk assessments.

The project starts in August and will deliver a complete microgrid in 2026.

“The global multibillion-Euro microgrid business is a vital parallel track to build-out of larger Dragon Farms (multi-megawatt arrays) based on the same Drag-on-class systems. This new partnership with Capture Energy makes it possible for us together to offer turn-key microgrid tidal power generation to local customers in need of renewable base-load energy,” said Dr Martin Edlund, CEO of Minesto.

The total addressable microgrid market for tidal power plants is estimated at €300 billion. The market spans across small kilowatt installations to multi-megawatt installations. Minesto will be able to offer its tidal energy kites for large arrays also into this area without modifications, thus contributing to volumes and step-in business opportunities.

“The microgrid business has significant strategic value for Minesto. It is in itself a substantial global market and it also offers market entry projects with new commercial partners to create confidence in our unique technology and to speed up collection of local data for environmental permitting and certification,” added Ed-lund.

The Faroe Islands, like many remote island communities, face unique challenges in energy production and consumption. The islands are dependent on imported fossil fuels, making them vulnerable to price fluctuations and supply disruptions. At the same time, the islands possess vast untapped marine energy resources, especially tidal energy, that could offer a sustainable and locally sourced solution to meet growing energy demands.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Dive into the latest renewable energy insights in the Summer issue of Energy Global, out now! This edition features a guest comment from Change Rebellion on the role real change management can play in the global energy sector before a regional report, which looks at energy trends and transformations across the Americas. Other key topics are also explored, including offshore support vessels, floating wind, weather analysis, and battery storage. Contributors include Ørsted, CRC Evans, Miros, Solcast, and more, so don’t miss out!