Kinetrex Energy and Wabash Valley Power Alliance to construct RNG facilities

Kinetrex Energy, a Kinder Morgan, Inc. company and Wabash Valley Power Alliance (WVPA) have announced they have started construction activities for three previously announced renewable natural gas (RNG) facilities in Indiana, US. The three sites are located at the Twin Bridges Landfill in Danville, the Prairie View Landfill in Wyatt and the Liberty Landfill in Monticello. Upon completion, they are expected to produce a total of 3.5 billion ft3 of RNG each year. Commercial operations are expected to begin in the autumn of 2022, pending required permits and certifications.

Kinetrex Energy expects to invest US$146 million to construct the RNG facilities to process gas purchased from WVPA. Waste Management, which owns the landfills, will operate the new RNG facilities. WVPA will continue to have generation facilities at the sites that will remain in operation. The new RNG facilities are designed to capture methane produced from landfills and convert that methane into pipeline-quality natural gas. This capture process reduces or eliminates greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions at the landfill and provides low-cost, efficient renewable energy. The RNG generated from the plants will be sold pursuant to long-term contracts to Kinetrex Energy’s compressed renewable natural gas (CRNG) and liquefied renewable natural gas (LRNG) vehicle transportation customers located throughout the eastern half of the US.

“We are pleased to join WVPA, which has a long history in the landfill gas space, on this initiative to bring additional renewable fuels and low-carbon solutions to the marketplace,” said KMI President of Renewable Natural Gas, Aaron Johnson. “We expect these facilities will produce renewable fuels that will ultimately replace approximately 28 million gal. of traditional diesel each year, lowering GHG emissions by about 280 000 t. That’s like taking 60 000 vehicles off the road annually – a significant contribution toward reducing methane emissions.”

“The opportunity to work with Kinetrex has truly created a win-win for our membership,” said Wabash Valley Power Alliance Executive Vice President of Engineering and Operations Brian Fitzgerald. “As a result of this project, Kinetrex becomes a co-operative member and Wabash Valley Power Alliance’s involvement affords the production of alternative energy resources that will benefit our environment. As our industry continues the transition to a sustainable future, enabling the creation of renewable energy is a significant point of pride for our organisation.” Wabash Valley Power Alliance first began energy production from landfill gas in 2002 and will continue to operate at six additional sites as a component of their diversified energy portfolio.

