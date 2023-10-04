MOL and EDF Renewables partner for offshore wind and green hydrogen opportunities

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd (MOL) and EDF Renewables have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to co-operate in the acceleration of the development of offshore wind and related business and to encourage developments in green hydrogen.

EDF Renewables is an international energy company, active in more than 20 countries, with a more than 10-year experience in offshore wind, including in leading technology development in floating wind. MOL is a leading shipping company combining extensive worldwide experience in the maritime sectors and offshore business.

With this MoU, both partners wish to collaborate and bring together their respective and complementary expertise and experience in offshore wind energy, as well as in green hydrogen solutions.

EDF Renewables and MOL aim to contribute to offshore wind energy goals and meet hydrogen strategies towards a net zero carbon future.

Frèdèric Belloy, Executive Vice President of International Operations for EDF Renewables, said: “We are very pleased to accelerate our partnership with MOL. As part of a global leader group in low carbon energy with a significant growth ambition in renewables and a more than 10-year experience in offshore wind, we're very keen to the future innovation on maritime transport both in offshore wind business and green hydrogen development worldwide and committed to contribute to Japan's energy transition.”

Masayuki Sugiyama, Executive Officer, Wind Power Project & Carbon Power Solution, MOL, added: “We are honoured to have the opportunity to deepen our collaboration through this MoU. With EDF Renewables, who has vast experience in developing and operating offshore wind farms and green hydrogen projects internationally, we believe this collaboration would accelerate the development of offshore wind farm and green hydrogen projects all over the world.”

