ATOME appoints CEO

ATOME ENERGY PLC, the green hydrogen and ammonia production company due to join the London Stock Market later this year, has announced the appointment of Olivier Mussat as its Chief Executive Officer with effect from 1 November 2021.

Olivier Mussat has joined ATOME straight from his role as the Chief Investment Officer for Global Energy at the International Finance Corporation (IFC), part of the World Bank Group, where he had been involved on both early stage and mature businesses for nine years.

Prior to joining IFC, Olivier was Head of Oil and Gas Project Finance at Standard Chartered Bank after roles in Schlumberger and General Electric. He graduated from Virginia Wesleyan University before completing a Master of Science degree in Technology and Management from École Centrale Supelec in Paris, France.

Olivier completes the main Board of ATOME prior to its upcoming float on the London Stock Exchange, joining amongst others Mary-Rose de Valladares, the former General Manager of the International Energy Association’s Hydrogen Technology Collaboration, James Spalding, the former Paraguayan General Director of Itaipu, the second largest hydroelectric dam in the world by output, and Peter Levine, the energy entrepreneur.

Peter Levine, Chairman of ATOME, commented:

“I am delighted to welcome Olivier to our main Board as CEO of ATOME. He brings with him just the right skillset for this important role, namely a wealth of experience in the key areas of management, structuring, finance, and development of international energy projects.

“This very positive appointment is reflective of the serious and substantial nature of ATOME’s projects and potential and of ATOME’s ability to recruit leading industry professionals including Mary-Rose de Valladares and James Spalding. All of us at ATOME look forward to working with and supporting Olivier's leadership to deliver the significant value creation potential of ATOME.”

Olivier Mussat, CEO of ATOME, commented:

“The exciting potential of ATOME in green hydrogen and ammonia production together with its projects gave me no hesitation when I was invited by Peter to become CEO of ATOME.

“Having worked with both electrons and hydrocarbon molecules as energy carriers, I believe that green hydrogen and ammonia is the best chance to deliver the energy transition.

"ATOME has the right expertise and the right strategy to deliver realistic projects, located in the right areas, near readily available baseload green power on tap 24/7 with access to land, water, transport links, and end markets with the right partners to fulfil these business objectives".

