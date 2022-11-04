Neoen and BHP sign a 70 MW renewable energy baseload contract in South Australia

Neoen has signed a 70 MW renewable energy baseload contract with BHP. The contract will supply power to BHP’s Olympic Dam operations in South Australia, one of the world’s most significant deposits of copper, gold, and uranium. It is expected to meet half of Olympic Dam’s overall electricity needs from July 2025.

Under the contract, Neoen will deliver a green energy solution 24/7 to the mine, along with the associate large scale certificates. Neoen will dedicate to this contract half of the output of Goyder South Stage 1 wind farm. Neoen will firm the intermittent wind energy, combining the storage capacity of Blyth Battery and its energy management expertise.

Goyder South Stage 1 is a 412 MW wind farm currently under construction. It is the first phase of Neoen’s flagship project known as Goyder Renewables Zone, a hybrid wind, solar, and storafe project, located near Burra in South Australia’s Mid North region. The exceptional wind resources of the area are making this project world-class in terms of both size and competitiveness. Stage 1 consists of two parts: 209 MW underpinned by two long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs) with the Australian Capital Territory government and flow power, and 203 MW underpinned by this new 70 MW baseload contract with BHP.

Blyth Battery is a utility scale battery project located in Blyth, South Australia. The project has been developed by Neoen over the last two years and received planning consent for up to 300 MW in April 2022.

This new contract demonstrates Neoen’s ability to leverage, in an innovative way, its portfolio of renewable generation and storage assets to offer, for the first time, firm delivery of green power.

Louis de Sambucy, Neoen Australia’s Managing Director, said: “We are delighted to provide BHP with this highly innovative solution. We are convinced that our ability to combine our assets and our energy management capabilities to create bespoke commercial offers will be a key element of success for our future developments.”

BHP Olympic Dam Asset President, Jennifer Purdie, commented: “The world needs South Australia’s high-quality copper to build renewable technologies and infrastructure, and BHP is focused on producing that copper more sustainably. This agreement will support BHP on its decarbonisation journey, and provide new firmed renewable energy and increased stability to the South Australian grid.”

BHP’s Chief Commercial Officer, Vandita Pant, stated: “BHP is consciously working towards our target of at least a 30% reduction in our operational emissions by financial year 2030. Renewable energy partnerships, such as this agreement with Neoen, are important steps towards that outcome, and our longer-term 2050 net zero goal.”

Xavier Barbaro, Neoen’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, concluded: “We thank BHP for their vote of confidence. Thanks to its storage assets and deep expertise, Neoen is now able to offer 24/7 energy to its customers. This first baseload PPA is a significant step forward for Neoen and will serve as a template for future contracts, opening up great market opportunities in Australia and in the rest of the world.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Autumn 2022 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on wave & tidal, waste-to-energy, energy storage, solar technology, and more. This issue also features a regional report outlining how green hydrogen is playing a key role in the renewable transition across Europe .