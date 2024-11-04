Proteus Marine Renewables signs an MoU with SKF Marine and GE Vernova

Proteus Marine Renewables (PMR) has signed an MoU with SKF and GE Vernova’s Power Conversion business. The MoU sets out a framework for a potential alliance to supply tidal turbine generation systems (TTGS) to developers of tidal arrays for commercial, multi-megawatt tidal stream projects. An initial focus will be the supply of a minimum 59 MW to MeyGen PLC at its site in Scotland, the largest tidal stream facility in the world.

The agreement illustrates the intent to collaborate on development, delivery, operations and maintenance (O&M), utilising the partners’ expert capabilities to provide robust operational performance. The partners intend to supply the following scope:

SKF Marine intends to supply rotating equipment for the tidal generation system, comprising the main powertrain, its integration and assembly.

Proteus Marine Renewables intends to provide system design, final assembly, installation, commissioning, tidal turbine generation speciality components, other offshore services, and delivery.

GE Vernova, Power Conversion, intends to supply electrical systems, from generator to grid.

“We believe that ocean energy will play a crucial role in the required future sustainable energy mix. Globally, the EU and UK are at the forefront of technology development to harvest this huge untapped resource and over the past 15 years, our dedicated Ocean Energy team has partnered with leading wave and tidal energy device developers to create reliable, intelligent and clean rotating equipment solutions from the early design stages. So we are therefore excited that, in collaboration with Proteus Marine Renewables and GE Vernova, we are now advancing into the industrialisation of tidal energy,” said Martin Johannsmann, Managing Director at SKF Marine.

“Collaborating with the aim to establish an Alliance with SKF and GE Vernova is a significant step in the commercialisation of tidal energy. Together, we have the capacity to deliver complete power systems using what will be the world’s largest tidal turbines providing a cost-effective and truly sustainable solution. The commitment now from MeyGen for us to work towards execution of a £200 million+ EPC contract with them shows confidence in product and the delivery model, which will see us grow our team in Scotland and invest in assembly and manufacturing,” added Drew Blaxland, CEO at Proteus Marine Renewables.

“MeyGen is the largest tidal stream facility in the world and we are delighted to be working with some of the biggest names in the sector to bring about the next phase of the project. MeyGen has eclipsed all records for the industry and the delivery of a turbine facility in Scotland, delivering hundreds of jobs, demonstrates that tidal is able to deliver real investment when it is backed. We look forward to working with Proteus Marine Renewables, GE Vernova and SKF Marine to unlock this exciting opportunity,” commented Graham Reid, CEO of SAE, Majority Owner of MeyGen.

“Power Conversion UK is delighted to be working with PMR and SKF Marine towards delivering cleaner energy solutions. By harnessing natural resources like tidal energy, and applying GE Vernova’s efficient power conversion technologies, this valuable source of energy can be converted into sustainable, robust power, for the UK and across the globe,” concluded Peter Oram, Sales and Commercial Director, GE Vernova’s Power Conversion business, UK.

This week, the three partnering organisations are attending the Ocean Energy Europe conference in Aviemore, Scotland. The annual conference and exhibition is a forum for networking and collaborative thinking for the global ocean energy sector.

