SP Energy Networks announces new flexibility partnerships

SP Energy Networks has demonstrated another successful flexibility partnership following work with Statkraft and their Rheidol hydropower scheme.

The 60-year old hydropower scheme helped SP Energy Networks manage the network and continue to meet the needs of 25 000 of its customers in the Ceredigion region of Mid Wales.

Statkraft’s hydro scheme has been in operation since the 1960s, providing enough electricity to power over 35 000 homes every year. This October, the hydro scheme has completed a four-month long contract to provide operational flexibility services to SP Energy Networks, the network operator for North and Mid-Wales.

Using the hydro station to provide flexibility services enabled SP Energy Networks to continue to provide electricity services to 25 000 customers in the region whilst work on the electricity grid between Aberystwyth and Barnmouth was carried out. Without this service these customers could have been off supply during planned outages associated with the works, the service also ensured that customers would have their power restored within 90 minutes of a fault due to a planned outage taking place.

In order to secure this protection and service for its customers, SP Energy Networks paid Statkraft an availability fee for every day the hydro station was on standby and an additional fee on top of this should their services be needed to ensure there was minimum disruption in electricity supply for customers.

Gerard Boyd, Head of Flexibility at SP Energy Networks, said: “Operational flexibility is intrinsic to our work as we move towards a net zero future and our role in becoming a distribution system operator, helping us manage the demands of our customers and an ever-evolving electricity network.

“Flexibility helps us to defer the need for costly reinforcement now and manage outages pre and post fault as we build the network for tomorrow to allow for more low carbon technologies and renewable generation to come onto our network.

“Entering into this partnership with Statkraft is a practical example of flexibility and demonstrates our commitment to working with industry partners to manage network risk and reduce potential impact on our customers.”

