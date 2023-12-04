Masdar and EDF partner with Kyrgyz Republic for 3.6 GW hydropower and renewable projects

Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company PJSC – Masdar and EDF have signed an agreement with the Ministry of Energy of the Kyrgyz Republic to explore the development of hydropower and renewable projects with a combined capacity of up to 3.6 GW.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) represents Masdar’s first entry into the hydropower space.

“At COP28 it will be incumbent on the world to utilise all clean energy sources at its disposal to keep the ambition of limiting global temperature rises to 1.5°C within reach. Hydropower is one of the oldest clean energy sources and has many positive attributes that can help a number of countries around the world achieve their climate goals and meet their net-zero targets,” said Dr Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, COP28 President and Masdar Chairman.

“This agreement serves to further strengthen the existing ties between the Kyrgyz Republic, the UAE and France. Hydropower is a very important energy source for the Kyrgyz Republic and this agreement will help our nation to strengthen its existing clean energy supply and to develop projects utilizing other renewable energy sources,” added Taalaibek Ibraev, Minister of Energy of the Kyrgyz Republic.

“This agreement represents a new chapter for Masdar in our clean energy journey. With over 17 years of pioneering renewable energy technologies and successfully delivering utility-scale clean energy projects, we are glad to have the opportunity to bring the energy, passion and focus to hydropower that we have utilized for so many other renewable energy sources as we seek, in partnership with EDF, to build a successful collaboration with the Kyrgyz Republic, deepening the strong relationship between the UAE and the Kyrgyz Republic,” commented Masdar CEO Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi.

The Kyrgyz Republic has set a target of reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by as much as 44% by 2030 and achieving carbon neutrality by 2050. The country already generates around 90% of its electricity from clean energy resources, almost exclusively from hydropower plants.

Central Asia is a significant emerging market for Masdar which has several agreements to develop solar and wind projects in the region. As the UAE’s clean energy powerhouse and one of the world’s fastest growing renewable companies, Masdar is at the vanguard of advancing the development and deployment of renewable energy and green hydrogen technologies to address global sustainability challenges.

