ANDRITZ to modernise Governador Parigot de Souza hydropower plant in Brazil

ANDRITZ has been selected by Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) to refurbish and modernise the Governador Parigot de Souza hydropower plant in Curitiba, Brazil.

The value of the order will not be disclosed.

The modernisation encompasses a comprehensive upgrade of the plant’s key components, including Pelton turbines, generators, protection valves, and overhead cranes. ANDRITZ will also supply state-of-the-art electrical systems, automation solutions, protection systems, and instrumentation auxiliaries to enhance the efficiency and reliability of the plant.

ANDRITZ has successfully completed several projects for COPEL in the past. This project further strengthens the long-standing partnership between the two companies.

The modernisation will be carried out by ANDRITZ Hydropower in Brazil, leveraging the local expertise built up over 30 years of experience in the Brazilian market.

“With our extensive experience and leading-edge technologies, we are setting new standards in the modernisation of hydropower plants,” said Sérgio Gomes, Sales and Marketing Director at ANDRITZ Hydropower. “This modernisation strengthens Brazil’s clean energy capacity, which relies heavily on hydropower, and supports the country’s ongoing energy transition.”

