Nel ASA secures green hydrogen electrolyser agreement

Nel ASA has been awarded a 20 MW electrolyser contract with Everfuel A/S for the green hydrogen production facility adjacent to the Fredericia refinery in Denmark.

Nel has entered into an agreement with Everfuel for the delivery of a 20 MW electrolyser. The Fredericia facility will have a production capacity of up to 8 tpd of green hydrogen, made from renewable wind power, with 10 t of storage capacity. The electrolyser will be delivered in 2021 and fully operational in mid-2022.

"This is a major step towards establishing our own green hydrogen production through the HySynergy electrolyser in Fredericia in close co-operation with Shell’s refinery operations. It will feed hydrogen directly into the Everfuel value chain, connecting renewable energy production and electrolysis with distribution on high-capacity hydrogen trailers to fuelling stations and end-users. This is at the core of our ambition of commercialising the green hydrogen value chain for zero-emission mobility," said Jacob Krogsgaard, Chief Executive Officer of Everfuel.

The Everfuel contract is subject to approval by the Board of Directors and has a value of €7.2 million.

