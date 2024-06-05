Yokogawa acquires BaxEnergy

Yokogawa Electric Corp. has acquired BaxEnergy, a leading provider of renewable energy management solutions (REMS). This acquisition will provide Yokogawa with a proven range of solutions that have already been adopted by major power companies throughout Europe. It will make these available to global energy asset owners, supported by consultation on implementation and after-sales services through its global network.

Power companies that operate wind, solar, hydro, geothermal, and other types of renewable power generation facilities need to ensure the profitability of these operations by maximising the output of each asset and carrying out maintenance efficiently.

Established in 2010, BaxEnergy provides flexible and scalable REMS that can be implemented without the need for modifications to core IT and business systems. The solutions have the unique ability to integrate the management of a wide variety of renewable power generation facilities, and can analyse data from turbines, inverters, and other types of power generation equipment from many different manufacturers to improve power generation efficiency. The BaxEnergy solutions have demonstrated the ability to enhance plant availability by up to 10%. By integrating the management of data in a cloud environment, the solutions enable customers to view customised key performance indicators and alarm information on all kinds of devices, including smartphones and tablets, giving them the information needed to promptly make decisions that will have a direct impact on revenues and capacity utilisation.

Simone Massaro, CEO of BaxEnergy, said: “We are proud to now be part of the Yokogawa family. Through this relationship we will be able to scale globally and provide power producers and process industry users with our intelligent data engineering and renewable energy management expertise, delivered through our data infrastructure and ecosystem of applications.”

Koji Nakaoka, a Yokogawa Electric Senior Vice President and head of the company's Energy & Sustainability Business Headquarters, added: “Yokogawa contributes to the realisation of a resilient and sustainable society by supporting safe and optimal operations throughout the increasingly diversified energy supply chain. We look forward to leveraging BaxEnergy’s unique strengths to generate synergies and accomplish this aim.”

