Iberdrola joins International Hydropower Association

Iberdrola, one of the world’s largest clean energy companies, has joined the International Hydropower Association (IHA) as it seeks to expand its extensive renewable energy portfolio and step up its contributions to tackling climate change.

Headquartered in Bilbao, Spain, Iberdrola is one of the world’s leading renewable energy companies. With more than 40 000 employees across over 13 countries, the company delivers electricity to approximately 30 million customers worldwide through its clean energy and smart grid infrastructure.

By joining IHA, Iberdrola aims to further its commitment to sustainable energy and to collaborate with other industry leaders in advancing hydropower technologies, especially pumped storage.

Among Iberdrola’s landmark achievements is the Tâmega Hydroelectric Complex in Portugal, a major renewable energy development comprising three dams and over 1100 MW of capacity. The complex is one of the largest energy storage systems in Europe, playing a crucial role in stabilising the grid and providing clean energy to the region.

“Sustainable hydropower is essential for a safe and clean electrical system,” said Julio Castro, CEO of Iberdrola Energía Sostenible España. “At Iberdrola, we are committed to innovation and biodiversity protection to ensure that our hydropower operations are sustainable and beneficial to local communities.

“Pumped storage hydropower technology, in particular, is the most efficient system for large scale energy storage, providing stability and security to the electrical grid. We will continue to invest in these technologies to integrate more renewable energy and contribute to a more sustainable energy future.”

Eddie Rich, IHA CEO, said: “Iberdrola brings enormous expertise and global influence to our membership. Their leadership in developing ambitious projects like Tâmega shows what is possible when placing hydropower storage technology at the heart of renewable energy systems. We look forward to collaborating with Iberdrola to accelerate sustainable hydropower worldwide, not least at the International Forum on Pumped Storage in Paris in September.”

