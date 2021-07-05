Wave energy companies secure project funding

Projects led by Apollo Offshore Engineering, Blackfish Engineering Design and Quoceant secure funding from Wave Energy Scotland. The projects will demonstrate technology to enable the quick connection and disconnection of wave energy convertors, reducing operating costs and improving offshore safety.

The three companies will share nearly £1.8 million for projects that aim to bring down the cost of wave energy.

The teams have secured funding from Wave Energy Scotland to conduct physical demonstrations of quick connection systems which will allow the connection and disconnection of wave devices from their mooring and power cables in a safe and efficient manner.

Apollo’s PALM connector uses a passive locking mechanism that provides the connection and load transfer between the wave energy convertor and its moorings. This function is purely mechanical and requires only the input of a suitable deck winch on the installation vessel.

Blackfish Engineering Design’s C-DART provides a remote installation system for a WEC or other floating system. The novel system allows quick connection and disconnection of a wave energy convertor to an offshore buoy, providing both a mechanical mooring and electrical connection.

Quoceant’s Q-Connect design is a set of modular subsystems that can be combined in different configurations to provide quick, safe, and low-cost connection for wave and tidal energy devices. The system can cater for slack and taut moored devices on the surface or subsea.

Commenting on the awards, Tim Hurst, Managing Director of Wave Energy Scotland, said:

“This programme will develop technology that will reduce the cost of wave and tidal energy and ultimately help marine energy play a part in Scotland’s net-zero future.

“Connecting and disconnecting devices quickly and remotely will increase safety in offshore operations, and the wider potential for these technologies is significant across offshore and subsea applications.”

Cabinet Secretary for Net Zero, Energy and Transport – Michael Matheson said:

“With our abundant natural resources and expertise, Scotland is ideally-placed to harness the enormous global market for marine energy whilst helping deliver our net-zero economy. The Scottish Government has long-supported the sector – not least through Wave Energy Scotland, which continues to help the sector grow and develop through its world-renowned funding programme.

“My congratulations go to Apollo Offshore Engineering, Blackfish Engineering Design and Quoceant for securing the funding. Finding ways to help develop wave energy commercialise is one of the key goals for the sector, and I look forward to these projects helping deliver that goal and drive forward what is one of the most exciting technologies available to us on our journey to a net-zero economy.”

From the seven projects in Stage 1, and four projects in Stage 2, three projects have come through the Wave Energy Scotland Stage Gate process to secure Stage 3 contracts in the Quick Connection Systems programme.

The overall aim of the quick connection systems programme is to reduce the duration, cost and risk of offshore operation for wave energy convertors by supporting projects to design and develop quick connection and disconnection systems between devices and moorings and/or electrical systems. The approach employed in this programme should enable de-risking of subsequent systems developed for use in commercial arrays in the future.

The teams aim to demonstrate designs during the Stage 3 of the programme, working with partners to test and model the technology prior to scale testing in the future.

This is the last Stage Gate funding process in the programme, which has been fully funded by the Scottish Government.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Energy Global's Spring 2021 issue

The Spring issue of Energy Global features a varied spectrum of in-depth technical articles detailing recent projects, future projections, and technological advancements in the renewables sector, from companies including GlobalData, Atlas Copco, Watlow, QED Naval, TRACTO, AB Energy, and more.