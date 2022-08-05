Eco Wave Power commences test run of its wave energy project in Israel

Eco Wave Power has announced that it has officially commenced test runs of its newly installed wave energy pilot project at the Port of Jaffa in Tel Aviv, Israel.

The EWP-EDF One project is executed in collaboration and co-funding from EDF Renewables IL and the Israeli Energy Ministry.

The real-conditions testing was initiated in July 2022 with the purpose of examining the operation of the mechanical and hydraulic subsystems of the project. During the testing, the Eco Wave Power floaters were lowered to the water and tested for the very first time, resulting in a green light for the next phases of the project, which will include grid connection and testing of the overall system, to be followed by full operation.

Once testing and final works are completed, including the grid-connection, the company will have an official launch of its power station.

“Lowering the floaters into the water for the very first time was an exciting moment for our team. It is incredible to witness a technology that starts from sketches and calculations to an actual soon-to-be grid connected wave energy project. We are now working hard to ensure that the EWP-EDF One pilot project will be functioning and operating at optimum levels,” said Inna Braverman, Founder and CEO of Eco Wave Power.

“We are pleased with the results of our very first real-conditions test run,” said David Leb, Founder and Board Member of Eco Wave Power. “We are looking forward to the completion of the grid connection works by the Israeli Electric Company (IEC), which will enable us to start providing clean, renewable electricity to Israel’s national grid through the power of the waves.”

On 1 August 2022, Eco Wave Power’s engineering team met with representatives from the IEC to co-ordinate the next steps for the actual grid connection works.

Once connected to the grid, the EWP-EDF One wave energy pilot project will be the first time in the history of Israel that electricity produced by the power of the waves will be officially transmitted to Israel’s national electric grid.

