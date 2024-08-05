Delve Underground joins International Hydropower Association

Established in 1954 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Delve Underground has grown to become a leader in underground infrastructure development with 25 offices and 350 team members across the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

With a legacy rooted in practical, cost-effective and innovative solutions for complex underground projects, Delve Underground has built a reputation for technical excellence and client satisfaction for over seven decades. The firm's expertise offers a full range of design and construction management of hydropower facilities, including tunnels, shafts, and caverns, and the safeguarding and enhancement of existing infrastructure. Their commitment extends to assessing and addressing geohazard risks, optimising asset performance, and ensuring long-term sustainability.

Victor Romero, Delve Underground CEO, stated: “Sustainable hydropower is not just a cornerstone of our clean energy future; it's a testament to our commitment to harmonising human progress with environmental stewardship. At Delve Underground, we believe in harnessing the power of water responsibly to create lasting, positive impacts on communities and ecosystems. Joining the International Hydropower Association membership amplifies our dedication to sustainability and innovation in the hydropower sector, ensuring that we contribute to a resilient and sustainable energy landscape. Our company purpose is to help build thriving communities by delivering state-of-the-art, sustainable heavy civil infrastructure.”

Delve Underground’s membership in the IHA underscores its dedication to advancing the field of hydropower. The company’s decision to join the IHA aligns with the recent reorganisation of its Energy & Natural Resources Market Group, which formalises its focus on hydropower services. This partnership will enable Delve Underground to collaborate with global hydropower leaders, driving innovative solutions and best practices in sustainable energy development.

Delve Underground is assisting Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E), one of the largest utilities in the US, on the Helms pumped storage project (PSP) in California. The project involves addressing leakage issues to improve long-term reliability, enhancing the facility’s performance despite challenging conditions and a complex history of hydraulic gradients and concrete defects.

In advancing sustainability within the hydropower sector, Delve Underground is committed to reducing carbon footprints and enhancing climate resilience through its projects. The company emphasises sustainable practices in design and construction, supported by a team of professionals with certifications in sustainability frameworks like Envision and LEED.

Eddie Rich, CEO of IHA, concluded: “IHA is proud to welcome Delve Underground as members. We look forward to the technical excellence and sustainable expertise they will bring to the hydropower community. Their addition strengthens our collective commitment to sustainability and innovation in the hydropower industry, fostering a robust and sustainable energy future.”

