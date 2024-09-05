Aquila Capital expands European presence

Aquila Capital, an asset manager with a focus on renewable energy, green infrastructure and sustainable real estate, has announced its strategic market entry into France and the appointment of René Kassis as Business Development Partner. This underpins the company's long-term growth strategy, which includes expanding its presence in key European regions, including France as one of the largest institutional investment markets in Europe.

René Kassis has more than 30 years of experience in infrastructure in-vestments and the development of real asset platforms, both in asset management and banking. With his in-depth expertise, he is a valuable addition to the Aquila Capital team in order to exploit the promising conditions for real asset investments in France for growth.

Christian Holste, Head Client Advisory & Business Development at Aquila Capital, explained: "Entering the French market is a logical step for us given the highly developed environment for real asset investments. We are therefore very pleased to be working with René Kassis. His ex-tensive knowledge and leadership experience in infrastructure finance and asset management will be important for expanding our activities in this important market. His appointment is in line with our strategic intention to establish Aquila Capital as a leading provider of sustainable real asset investments in Europe and beyond."

Based on a strategic partnership with Commerzbank, Aquila Capital aims to become one of the leading asset managers for sustainable in-vestment strategies in Europe. Against this background, the expansion into France is an important part of the company's growth strategy. With tailor-made fund vehicles and investment solutions for real asset investments, Aquila Capital offers various equity and debt strategies with different focuses that are geared to the individual needs of investors. The parent company Aquila Group has a strong track record with transactions valued at over €25 billion and assets under management of €15 billion. The Aquila Group portfolio includes wind energy, photovoltaic, hydropower and battery storage systems (BESS) with over 26 GW capacity under development or already in operational use. In addition, the Aquila Group has 1.3 million m2 of green logistics projects and several data centres that are either in operation or under development or construction. In the forestry sector, clients are also invested in a portfolio of 13 447 ha. and in 50 energy efficiency projects across Eu-rope. With more than 700 employees in 19 offices in Europe and Asia-Pacific, the Aquila Group is well positioned to support the global energy transition and strengthen infrastructure worldwide.

