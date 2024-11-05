ANDRITZ to perform major uprating of Malaysian hydropower plant

TNB Power Generation has selected international technology group ANDRITZ to carry out a major uprating of the Chenderoh hydropower plant. The aim is to extend the plant’s operational lifespan and increase the capacity of three units by 5%. The order, worth a high double-digit million euro amount, was placed in September 2024.

The Chenderoh plant has been in continuous operation since its last major rehabilitation in the 1990s. Under the current project, ANDRITZ will carry out major uprating works on the turbines and will supply new generators as well as rehabilitation of the hydromechanical equipment related to the generating units. The modernisation will also improve the safety and reliability of auxiliary systems, the cooling system for unit 4 and various support systems. Electrical systems will be modernised and new equipment, including a generator transformer and a powerhouse crane, will be installed.

The scope of supply includes engineering, construction, and commissioning of the electrical and mechanical equipment, and associated civil works.

The Chenderoh rehabilitation is part of TNB’s broader ‘Life Extension Program’ for its plants. This ambitious initiative underscores the Malaysian energy provider’s commitment to maintaining and improving its hydropower assets to ensure that they continue to operate safely and efficiently, contributing to the overall reliability and sustainability of the country’s power supply.

