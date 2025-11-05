UPM Energy commissions grid-balancing ultracapacitor at Kuusankoski hydropower plant

UPM Energy’s ultracapacitor at the Kuusankoski hydropower plant is now operational. The 6 MW device stores energy and provides balancing power to the electricity grid. The need for fast and flexible balancing power has increased with the growing use of renewable, weather-dependent forms of energy, such as wind and solar power. The investment, announced in August 2024, triples UPM’s ultracapacitor capacity and further strengthens the ability of hydropower to balance the electricity grid quickly and efficiently.

The ultracapacitor system can respond to the balancing needs of the electricity grid in a fraction of a second. Short-term energy storage provides additional capacity for balancing power production, which is increasingly important as the volatility of electricity production increases. Ultracapacitors are maintenance-free and have a significantly longer lifespan than batteries, making them ideal for sustainable energy solutions.

“The need for reserves has tripled in the last five years, due to the increased share of weather-dependent energy sources. When there is no wind, balancing power is needed, which hydropower in particular can provide. Ultracapacitors provide a rapid response, complementing hydropower and helping to ensure the durability of power plants. This means more balancing power for the grid and better balance for the entire electricity system,"”said Juha Haromo, Development Manager at UPM Energy.

The Kuusankoski ultracapacitor leverages modern digital solutions and automation to optimise the ultracapacitor and hydropower system performance. This ensures that balancing power can be provided to the grid efficiently and reliably.

UPM Energy's first ultracapacitor was commissioned in 2022 at the Ontojoki hydropower plants. The plant was the world's first combination of a hydropower system and an ultracapacitor.

UPM Energy plays a significant role in electricity generation in Finland as Finland's second largest electricity producer, with 99% of its electricity production being emission-free.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Explore the latest insights into the renewable energy sector in the Autumn issue of Energy Global, out now! This edition features a regional report on the Asia Pacific from Aurora Energy Research, mapping out why the wholesale price cap is detrimental to the energy transition in India. The issue then delves into articles covering crucial topics such as digitalisation in renewables, inspection & maintenance, developments in floating offshore wind, coatings, solar optimisation and more. Contributors include Flotation Energy, DNV, Sarens, NEUMAN & ESSER, Teknos, and more, so this issue is not one to miss!