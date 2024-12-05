AFRY to design Greenko’s large scale Shahpur pumped storage project in India

Greenko has entrusted AFRY with the detailed design engineering of the 1800 MW Shahpur pumped hydro energy storage project in Rajasthan, marking a significant step towards the state’s enhanced energy resilience and advancing India’s clean energy transition.

Greenko Group, India's leading renewable energy company, operates a portfolio of 7.5 GW in clean energy assets across solar, wind, and hydroelectric projects. The group is dedicated to driving the energy transition with large scale, integrated renewable projects that combine generation with advanced energy storage. The Shahpur pumped storage project is set to play an important role in this vision, enabling efficient storage and distribution of clean energy across the region and strengthening the country’s renewable infrastructure.

Greenko has appointed AFRY as the design consultant for the Shahpur project. AFRY’s assignment encompasses the detailed design, construction supervision, and on-site engineering support through its resident engineer.

“This is a landmark moment for the renewable energy development in the region, and we are proud to be confirmed as Greenko’s trusted partner for this new project – a testament to our team’s expertise and dedication in accelerating the energy transition, demonstrated in previous collaborations,” said Sai Seela, Managing Director, AFRY India.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the lat-est issue of Energy Global magazine.

Dive into the latest renewable energy insights in the Autumn issue of Energy Global, out now! The issue starts with an insightful guest comment from Cristiano Spillati, Managing Director at Limes Renewable Energy where he discusses the need for European renewable energy suppliers to accelerate the rate of the energy transition. This is followed by a regional report from Cornwall In-sights on the battery energy storage industry in Australia. This issue explores key topics including offshore wind subsea cables, offshore wind support vessels, digitalisation, wind turbine compo-nents, and more!