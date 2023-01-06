Inpex joins the Rajabasa Geothermal Project in Indonesia

Inpex Corporation has announced it has joined the Rajabasa Geothermal Project in Indonesia through Inpex Geothermal Ltd, a subsidiary established for the purpose of conducting geothermal business.

The project is based in the Rajabasa Geothermal Block in Lampung Province in southeast part of Sumatra island, Indonesia. Engie SA, Sumitomo Corporation, and PT Supreme Energy, a private Indonesian geothermal power generation business developer, have until now conducted exploration activities through an investment in PT Supreme Energy Rajabasa. Inpex joined the project by acquiring 31.45% of the shares of PT Supreme Energy Rajabasa held by Engie SA through Inpex Geothermal.

While the project is in the exploration stage, surface and geophysical surveys have indicated a certain potential for geothermal resources. If sufficient geothermal resources are located through exploration activities to warrant the development of the project, this is expected to contribute to the further expansion of Inpex’s geothermal business in Indonesia.

Inpex Geothermal also opened a representative office in Jakarta, Indonesia on 10 October 2022. Inpex will more actively promote geothermal business in the country and surrounding areas.

Inpex seeks to enhance and emphasise renewable energy initiatives, which are one of the five net zero businesses outlined in the company’s Inpex Vision @2022 announced on 9 February 2022. Inpex will accelerate its initiatives aimed at its geothermal power generation business, which can utilise the technologies cultivated by the company through oil and natural gas development. Inpex will proactively engage in energy structure reforms towards the realisation of a net zero carbon society while fulfilling its responsibilities for the stable development and supply of energy.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Winter 2022 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on wind, solar, energy storage, geothermal, and more. This issue also features a regional report on the Australian renewables sector.