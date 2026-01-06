TAURON to renovate Pilchowice hydropower plant dam

The Management Board of TAURON Ekoenergia has signed a contract worth over PLN 93 million for the implementation of the project entitled ‘Pilchowice Power Plant I Modernisation of the Water Reservoir Facilities.’ The contractor, selected in a public tender, is Naviga-Stal from Kielczów. Initial work will begin in January 2026.

TAURON Ekoenergia, the company managing the TAURON Group's hydropower plants, has signed a contract to renovate the Pilchowice dam. The scope of work includes the implementation of activities within the dam and reservoir. The facility's technical condition will be restored through renovations of the hydraulic, mechanical, structural, and electrical components.

The agreement also secures the possibility of carrying out an extended renovation project, which will consequently increase the capacity of the dam. A decision on this matter will be made no later than late May/early June 2026.

“We are facing an unusual, demanding, and challenging investment, but also necessary and, above all, anticipated, especially by the community the dam protects from high water. This public support for the planned renovation is very important to us. We are aware that the next two years will also be a time of inconvenience for the dam's neighbors due to the ongoing work. We therefore appreciate the understanding shown for the situation and the prioritization of the safety and well-being of the residents of this part of Lower Silesia over temporary inconveniences,” said Slawomir Czuchrij , President of the Management Board of TAURON Ekoenergia.

The contract implementation period is 24 months, and the schedule assumes work will be performed with the reservoir filled to varying degrees. The first phase involves site organisation and renovation of structural elements, which can be performed with the reservoir filled.

The dam's primary purpose, flood protection, will be implemented throughout the renovation period. This is possible thanks to the carefully selected sequence of work stages. Noticeable changes for residents of the region will include: the closure of the road running through the dam crest (from February 2026); the need to use detours through the town of Pokrzywnik (from February 2026 until the completion of the work, i.e. for a period of two years); and the release of water from the reservoir (planned to begin in May 2026).

According to the adopted schedule, work on the facility will begin in January 2026.

