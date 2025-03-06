Plan Recruit become latest IHA members

Plan Recruit has joined the International Hydropower Association (IHA) as members, becoming the first recruitment consultancy to do so.

Established in 2011, the company specialises in hydropower and dam engineering recruitment – and has made successful placements at hydropower construction projects in countries including Pakistan, Nepal, Laos, Chile, Malaysia, Burundi, Zambia, the Philippines, Australia, Mozambique, and the UK.

Based in the UK, it works with candidates from across the world, specialising in finding experienced engineers and managers for remote and challenging regions.

Alex Naylor, CEO and Founder at Plan Recruit, said: “It’s an honour to be the first recruitment consultancy to join such an esteemed organisation that’s highly respected amongst both the hydropower and renewable sector.

“Plan Recruit and IHA are perfectly aligned with one another and I’m incredibly excited to help share our efforts to change the world. It’s fantastic to be welcomed as members of the IHA and continue endorsing our expertise to both our existing clients and new partners in the world of hydropower.”

Eddie Rich, IHA CEO, commented: “I welcome Plan Recruit to the expanding IHA family. Plan Recruit can help our other members find the right skills, experience, and passion, to deliver sustainable hydropower across the world.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Don’t miss out on our last issue of the year! The Winter issue of Energy Global is out now; this issue kicks off with a guest comment from Veronica Maxted, Director of Renewables at RS Group before moving on to a regional report on the current state of the renewables industry in North America. This edition of the magazine also explores key topics such as inspection and maintenance, solar optimisation, energy storage technology, geothermal drilling and operations, and much more. With contributions from key industry leaders such as Viridien, Hexagon, DNV Energy Systems, and Halliburton, among others, dive into the issue and see what you could learn.