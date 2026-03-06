Locus Energy acquires Hestenes Kraft

SEB Nordic Energy Fund, through Locus Energy, has acquired Hestenes Kraft, a brownfield small scale hydropower plant located in Norwegian price area NO3. The plant has been in operation since 2016 and has delivered an average historical production of approximately 5.9 GWh/y.

Hestenes Kraft is strategically located near other hydropower plants in the portfolio, reinforcing the company’s cluster strategy and enabling co-ordinated portfolio optimisation across the region.

Adding Hestenes Kraft to the existing portfolio in NO3 will create value through both increased production volumes and the realisation of cost synergies. The integration of the asset enhances operational efficiency, strengthens local presence, and improves the overall performance of the Norwegian hydro portfolio. By managing assets within the same geographical and market context, Locus Energy can optimise dispatch planning, resource allocation, and market participation at portfolio level rather than on a stand-alone basis.

As a brownfield asset with established production history and permits in place, Hestenes Kraft contributes immediate and predictable cash flow with limited development risk. The plant will be integrated into Locus Energy’s centralised portfolio management and trading framework, ensuring disciplined market access and system-level optimisation across Nordic price areas.

Kristoffer Kjelstadli, Managing Director Norway at Locus Energy, commented: “Hestenes Kraft strengthens our existing foothold in Norway and further consolidates our hydro cluster in NO3. By adding a brownfield asset in close proximity to our current portfolio, we increase production volumes while capturing meaningful cost synergies across operations, maintenance and market interface. Clustering supports a stronger and more resilient portfolio performance. We also value the constructive collaboration with local landowners and partners, which is fundamental to our long-term ownership approach.”

The acquisition is made on behalf of SEB Nordic Energy, managed by SEB Asset Management, with Locus Energy as the operating platform.

Elin Löfblad, Portfolio Manager at SEB Asset Management, commented: “This investment further strengthens the investment case for SEB Nordic Energy. Through our active ownership model and portfolio integration strategy, we enhance exposure to diversified renewable production across Nordic price areas while improving risk-adjusted returns. Brownfield hydropower assets with stable production profiles contribute predictable cash flows, and when integrated into a larger, optimised portfolio, they strengthen both resilience and long-term value creation for our investors.”

The transaction underscores Locus Energy’s strategy of building long-term value through a diversified Nordic renewable energy portfolio, active ownership and disciplined portfolio optimisation. By strengthening regional clusters and integrating assets within a co-ordinated operational framework, Locus Energy continues to scale its platform and enhance value creation across Nordic power markets.

