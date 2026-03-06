UPM to modernise Tyrvää hydropower plant

UPM Energy is investing over €20 million in the extensive modernisation of the Tyrvää hydropower plant. The project will ensure the plant, located in the Pirkanmaa region, Finland, can operate safely far into the future. The technical upgrades will also strengthen the plant’s capability to provide balancing power to the electricity grid when needed. The modernisation is expected to be fully completed by the end of 2030.

“Hydropower is a key element in ensuring the flexibility and security of supply in the Finnish energy system. This investment will secure the operation of the Tyrvää hydropower plant far into the future while reducing its environmental footprint. Oil free turbines, modern automation, and improved balancing capacity respond excellently to the increasing flexibility needs of the energy system,” said Teemu Kerttula, Manager, Hydropower at UPM Energy.

The modernisation includes the refurbishment of both turbine-generator units. The project involves installing new generator stators, overhauling the rotors, and replacing the turbine runners from oil-lubricated to water-lubricated ones, significantly reducing environmental risks. In addition, the plant will be equipped with modern automation and control systems, as well as new turbine controllers.

Modern automation and digital solutions will enable new opportunities for optimisation, operation, and maintenance of the plant. Dam safety will also be improved through a new emergency automation system.

Hydropower plays an essential role in balancing the volatility in the electricity system. It enables electricity production precisely when it is needed, for example, when wind or solar power production varies depending on weather conditions. As weather-dependent energy production continues to grow, the value of flexible, low emission, and reliable hydropower becomes even more important.

