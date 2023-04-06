Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust invests in HYRO

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc is pleased to announce that it has agreed to invest up to £5 million into HYRO Energy Limited (HYRO), a new joint venture between ORIT (co-invested alongside another fund managed by Octopus Energy Generation, Sky,) and Renewable Energy Systems (RES). HYRO has been established to develop green hydrogen electrolysis projects in England, Scotland, and Wales for industrial off-take/consumption.

HYRO intends to develop approximately 700 MW of green hydrogen electrolyser capacity by 2030. HYRO will leverage the decades of renewable development experience of RES and the investment capabilities of ORIT and Sky, along with Octopus Energy Generation’s strong relationships with potential industrial end-users of the green hydrogen, and their ability to supply green electricity. HYRO’s strategy is aligned with the UK’s wider decarbonisation ambitions, with the UK government targeting the construction of 10 GW of low carbon hydrogen capacity by 2030, with at least 5 GW of that target being green.

HYRO’s three initial pipeline projects totalling approximately 30 MW of electrolyser capacity have been included on the UK government’s shortlist for the first round of allocations to receive ongoing revenue support under the Hydrogen Production Business Model, which aims to bridge the operating cost gap between low carbon hydrogen and high carbon fuels. The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero aims to award contracts to the successful projects in 4Q23.

ORIT and Sky, which are investing on the same terms, will each own 25% of HYRO and will have the exclusive rights to provide further development funding beyond each fund’s initial £5 million commitment, as well as preferential rights to fund the construction of the electrolyser projects.

Phil Austin, Chairman of Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc, commented: “This partnership with experienced renewables company RES is our first investment into the green hydrogen sector – an exciting, vital, and fast-growing part of the net zero economy. It adds further technological diversification and provides the potential to significantly contribute to future decarbonisation and the reduction of greenhouse gases in hard-to-electrify industries where green hydrogen will be the fuel of the future. The investment marks ORIT’s fourth developer investment and provides even more value for the future expansion of our proprietary pipeline.”

Chris Gaydon, Investment Director at Octopus Energy Generation, added: “Green hydrogen is expected to become a critical part of the energy transition. Whilst electrification should be the preferred solution to decarbonisation wherever possible, there are some sectors of the economy, including heavy industry, where this is not always possible, and green hydrogen has a huge role to play here.”

