Siemens Energy and Liquid Wind to produce green fuel

After several years of collaboration, Siemens Energy has officially joined Liquid Wind to produce eFuel and enable a significant reduction in carbon emissions from shipping. Siemens Energy is providing an equity investment in Liquid Wind AB and will contribute technology and expertise to the development of eMethanol facilities.

Liquid Wind’s facilities will integrate a 70-MW PEM-electrolyser by Siemens Energy, which will use renewable electricity to split water into green hydrogen and oxygen. The green hydrogen will be combined with biogenic CO 2 to form carbon neutral liquid fuel. This eFuel will be used by the shipping industry to replace fossil fuels, preventing the emission of 100 000 tpy of CO 2 . In addition to the PEM-Electrolyzer, Siemens Energy will also supply the entire power distribution, electrification, instrumentation, motors, drives, and plant-wide automation. Digital tools will support the operation, optimisation, and replication of the standardised facilities.

“eMethanol will be one of the drivers in the future of transportation and Siemens Energy want to be an active part of this,” said Engelbert Schrapp, Principle Corporate Account Manager of Siemens Energy.

“Liquid Wind is one of the most advanced developers in this space. Their ambitions for scale combined with Siemens Energy’s technology such as the PEM-electrolysers and digital tools, will certainly have the chance to be one of the pillars of a more sustainable transportation industry.”

“After close collaboration for five years we are pleased to officially welcome Siemens Energy to the Liquid Wind project,” said Claes Fredriksson, CEO and Founder of Liquid Wind. “They bring a broad range of valuable expertise, solutions and contacts. Their systems and collaborative spirit will play a crucial role in enabling the efficient replication of eMethanol facilities to meet growing demand for carbon neutral fuel.”

With a construction time of approximately two years, the eMethanol is expected to be available from late 2023/early 2024. The company is planning to scale up rapidly and is targeting the development of up to 500 standardised facilities internationally by 2050.

