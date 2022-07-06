Shell to start building Europe’s largest renewable hydrogen plant

Shell Nederland B.V. and Shell Overseas Investments B.V., subsidiaries of Shell plc, have taken the Final Investment Decision (FID) to build Holland Hydrogen I, which will be Europe’s largest renewable hydrogen plant once operational in 2025.

The 200 MW electrolyser will be constructed on the Tweede Maasvlakte in the port of Rotterdam, the Netherlands, and will produce up to 60 000 kg/d of renewable hydrogen.

The renewable power for the electrolyser will come from the offshore wind farm Hollandse Kust (Noord), which is partly owned by Shell.

The renewable hydrogen produced will supply the Shell Energy and Chemicals Park Rotterdam, by way of the HyTransPort pipeline (a new hydrogen pipeline through the Port of Rotterdam which will form a part of the Netherlands hydrogen infrastructure), where it will replace some of the grey hydrogen usage in the refinery. This will partially decarbonise the facility’s production of energy products such as petrol, diesel, and jet fuel. As heavy-duty trucks are coming to market and refuelling networks grow, renewable hydrogen supply can also be directed toward these to help in decarbonising commercial road transport.

“Holland Hydrogen I demonstrates how new energy solutions can work together to meet society’s need for cleaner energy. It is also another example of Shell’s own efforts and commitment to become a net zero emissions business by 2050,” said Anna Mascolo, Executive Vice President, Emerging Energy Solutions at Shell. “Renewable hydrogen will play a pivotal role in the energy system of the future, and this project is an important step in helping hydrogen fulfil that potential.”

Shell’s ambition is to help build a global hydrogen economy by developing opportunities in the production, storage, transport, and delivery of hydrogen to end customers.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Summer 2022 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on wind, solar, biofuels, green hydrogen, geothermal, and more. This issue also features a regional report discussing the outlook for renewables in the US.