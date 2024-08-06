Eco Wave makes a splash with wave energy project

Eco Wave Power Global AB, a publicly-traded onshore wave energy technology company, has announced that Inna Braverman, Founder and CEO of Eco Wave Power, and Eco Wave Power’s engineering team, arrived for a meeting and an official site visit with Administração dos Portos do Douro, Leixões e Viana do Castelo, S.A. (APDL), and other relevant stakeholders for the official kickoff of the company’s first megawatt scale wave energy project, to be located in the city of Porto, Portugal.

Following the meeting with APDL, Eco Wave Power’s engineering team held a site visit to the breakwater and the room underneath the breakwater (The Gallery), where Eco Wave Power’s energy conversion equipment will be installed, and later opened to the public, as a first of its kind wave energy museum and education centre.

During the site visit, Eco Wave Power’s team met with local subcontractors and manufacturers, to choose the preferred entities that will take part in the execution of this project.

Inna Braverman, said: “We believe that this will be the first wave energy project in the world to show significant energy production from the power of the waves. I truly believe that this revolutionary project will position Eco Wave Power as a leading wave energy developer and serve as a significant milestone towards the commercialisation of our wave energy technology globally. I would like to thank the Municipality of Porto and APDL, for being true wave energy pioneers, by enabling and supporting the development of an innovative, environmentally friendly energy generation technology, which will serve to lower the port’s carbon footprint, while creating new workplaces and an innovative industry in Portugal.”

The first megawatt project is being executed in line with a 20 MW Concession Agreement entered into with APDL and is planned to be followed by a gradual expansion to the whole 20 MW of installed capacity.

In March 2024, the company received the final approval necessary for the commencement of the construction works of its first commercial-size project in Porto (TURH license) from APDL Port Authority, and issued a performance bond to APDL, meant to solidify the company’s commitment for the construction of the first commercial wave energy project within a two year period.

Eco Wave Power’s project is well in line with the renewable energy plan of the Government of Portugal, as in July 2024, Portugal announced that it aims to generate 85% of its annual electricity production from renewable sources by 2030, compared to 61% in 2023, one of the highest ratios in Europe.

Eco Wave Power is being advised by partner Joana Brandão and her team from leading Portuguese law firm PLMJ. Joana and the firm have significant experience in supporting the regulatory framework for renewable energy projects execution across Portugal and have been assisting Eco Wave Power since 2020.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Summer 2024 issue of Energy Global starts with a guest comment from Terrawatt on the streamlining of the permitting process in Italy, before moving on to a regional report from Frost & Sullivan on the energy landscape in Asia Pacific. This issue looks at key topics such as wind installation vessels, offshore wind turbine foundations, weather analysis, solar maintenance, and more!