EGAT appoints ANDRITZ to modernise the Rajjaprabha hydropower plant

The Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) has selected ANDRITZ to modernise the Rajjaprabha hydropower plant.

ANDRITZ will renovate all three 80-MW generating units of the plant. The renewable energy project, with an order value in the mid double-digit million-euro range, is included in ANDRITZ’s order intake for 3Q25.

The Rajjaprabha plant on the Saeng River in Ban Ta Khun district, Surat Thani Province, has been operating since 1987. This modernisation will ensure efficient and reliable operation for decades to come. The scope of the contract comprises the complete modernisation of Units 1 – 3 including generator and specified turbine components along with installation supervision, testing, and commissioning.