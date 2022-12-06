EverWind selects Black & Veatch for FEED of first green hydrogen hub in Nova Scotia

EverWind Fuels Company (EverWind) has selected Black & Veatch to provide FEED services for its green hydrogen and ammonia production and storage facility in Point Tupper, Nova Scotia, Canada, with initial commercial operations planned for 2025. EverWind is a private developer of green hydrogen and ammonia production and storage sites, and global engineering construction company Black & Veatch is a green energy solutions leader.

In its first phase, the facility will produce green hydrogen and green ammonia through electrolysis using certified green power from the Nova Scotia Power transmission system; onshore wind generation will power production in a second phase. In future phases, EverWind will use offshore wind power to produce hydrogen through electrolysis, unlocking Nova Scotia’s offshore wind capabilities. The first two phases will produce a combined 1 million tpy of green ammonia.

“EverWind is committed to delivering on our commitment to develop Nova Scotia into a global green energy hub,” said Trent Vichie, EverWind’s CEO. “Green hydrogen and ammonia will play key roles in the fight against climate change and the desire for improved energy security in Europe, and Black & Veatch lends incredible expertise and experience in green hydrogen, ammonia, and project development. By working together with Black & Veatch and our partners in government, industry, and Indigenous communities, we are sending a clear message to the world that we are in this fight together.”

“This ambitious project exemplifies how green hydrogen and ammonia are continuing their trajectories in tomorrow’s reimagined energy ecosystem as a rapidly decarbonising world transitions to cleaner energy,” added Laszlo von Lazar, President of Black & Veatch’s Energy and Process Industries Business. “As a global leader in designing and building green energy projects around the globe, Black & Veatch remains committed to delivering projects that pave the way to a lower-carbon future.”

EverWind’s Point Tupper facility

As EverWind’s first green hydrogen and ammonia facility, the Point Tupper site is in Port Hawkesbury, Cape Breton Island, Nova Scotia, where it benefits from more than US$600 million in infrastructure, including an existing ice-free, deep-water port with two berths that can accommodate the largest vessels in the world. The production of green ammonia will be serviced by EverWind’s existing marine infrastructure. To support the development of the facility, EverWind has engaged a group of leading financial advisors, equipment suppliers, public and community engagement firms, and engineering firms.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Autumn 2022 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on wave & tidal, waste-to-energy, energy storage, solar technology, and more. This issue also features a regional report outlining how green hydrogen is playing a key role in the renewable transition across Europe .