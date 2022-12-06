Mitsubishi Power receives geothermal power plant order from Pertamina

Mitsubishi Power, a power solutions brand of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd (MHI), has received an order from PT Pertamina Geothermal Energy (PGE), the geothermal energy subsidiary of Indonesia's state-owned oil and natural gas corporation PT Pertamina (Persero), for a 55 MW power generating unit comprising a steam turbine, generator, and related equipment for the Lumut Balai Unit 2 geothermal power plant.

The turnkey contract for the development of the power plant in the Indonesian province of South Sumatra will be conducted with Mitsubishi Corporation, Chinese construction company SEPCO III Electric Power Construction Co., Ltd (SEPCO III), and local major civil engineering and construction fir,m PT Wijaya Karya (Persero) Tbk. Commercial operations are scheduled to begin in 2024.

The development site for the Lumut Balai II geothermal power plant is approximately 290 km southwest of the city of Palembang in the southern region of Sumatra, at an elevation of approximately 1000 m. The project aims to mitigate the effects of climate change and contribute to the Indonesian government's target for 23% of the country's power supply to be derived from renewable energy sources by 2025. PGE has a received a yen loan (official development assistance) from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to conduct this project.

Mitsubishi Power will be in charge of the basic design of the geothermal power generation facilities, and will supply the steam turbine, generator and other main accessory equipment. Utiliding its technical expertise and knowledge gained from its decades of experience as an EPC contractor, Mitsubishi Power will also dispatch engineers to provide guidance for installation and trial operation.

Kazuki Ishikura, President Director of MHI Group local subsidiary PT. Mitsubishi Pow-er Indonesia, said: “Indonesia has the world's second-largest geothermal potential, and we are honoured to have a hand in supporting power plants across Indonesia that leverage this massive potential – from the Darajat geothermal power plants in West Java, Kamojang geothermal power plant in Bandung and now, the Lumut Balai II geothermal power plant. It is our honour to be selected as a trusted partner for Pertamina Geothermal Energy to deliver secure and sustainable power to millions across the nation, and realise Indonesia's renewable energy targets.”

Electric power demand in the country began to rise with the resumption of economic activity since the COVID-19 pandemic, and PGE is concentrating its efforts on building new geothermal power plants and increasing output. Mitsubishi Power has supplied a total of six systems for geothermal power plants in Indonesia, with a combined output of around 400 MW.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Autumn 2022 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on wave & tidal, waste-to-energy, energy storage, solar technology, and more. This issue also features a regional report outlining how green hydrogen is playing a key role in the renewable transition across Europe.