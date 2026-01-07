DANS Group joins International Hydropower Association

The International Hydropower Association (IHA) has welcomed DANS Group as its newest member.

Established in 2005, DANS Group was founded to deliver high-quality renewable energy projects that generate value well beyond power production, including local community development. Headquartered in Gurgaon, India, the group is committed to developing clean energy solutions, with hydropower at the core of its portfolio.

DANS currently operates in the state of Sikkim, where it has developed two major hydropower facilities: the 96 MW Jorethang Loop Hydropower Project, and the 97 MW Tashiding Hydropower Project. Together, these projects contribute 193 MW of clean, renewable electricity to India’s grid.

DANS joins IHA at a pivotal moment for India’s energy transition. With ambitious national targets for clean energy, India is accelerating hydropower development to balance renewables, enhance grid stability, and support its renewables based economic growth plan. According to the World Hydropower Outlook, India is rapidly emerging as a global leader in pumped storage. It aims to add 51 GW of the technology by 2032. To support India’s storage targets, the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) has accelerated project approvals for six major projects totalling 7.5 GW in 2024/25 and plans to approve at least 13 more projects (22 GW) in 2025/26.

Through collaboration with hydropower leaders from around the world, Dans Group aims to strengthen its technical capabilities, align with international best practices, and enhance its contribution to the Sustainable Development Goals.

The group’s operational success at Jorethang Loop and Tashiding demonstrates its ability to execute complex infrastructure projects while fostering positive relationships with local communities. The Tashiding Hydropower Project received national recognition in early 2024, winning the 4th India Green Energy Award for Out-standing Renewable Energy Producer – Hydro, awarded by the Indian Federation of Green Energy (IFGE).

Shubh Nanda, Director at DANS Group, commented: “True sustainability means projects that serve not just today’s needs, but those of generations to come. Hydropower allows us to fulfil that vision by transforming India’s natural water resources into clean energy, economic opportunity, and community development. For us, this is inseparable from India’s vision of self-reliance – using our indigenous resources to power our nation’s growth and secure our energy independence for future generations.”

Eddie Rich, CEO of the International Hydropower Association, said: “I am delighted to welcome DANS Group to the IHA community. DANS brings valuable experience in delivering complex hydropower projects while prioritising environmental stewardship and community engagement. Their work in India reflects the vital role sustainable hydropower plays in supporting clean energy transitions worldwide.”

