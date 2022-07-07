Andritz to rehabilitate hydropower plant

International technology group Andritz has received an order from Kraftwerk Ryburg-Schwörstadt AG for the rehabilitation of all four Kaplan turbines at the 120 MW Ryburg-Schwörstadt hydropower plant on the River Rhine. ANDRITZ is one of the original suppliers, having installed two units back in 1930 when the power plant was first commissioned.

The aim of this rehabilitation project is to ensure the service life and operating safety until the end of the concession as well as to make environmental improvements by installing oil-free bearing systems on wicket gates and oil-free hubs for the new runners. The units will be renovated one after the other between 2023 and 2027. With annual average energy production of approximately 760 GWh, Ryburg-Schwörstadt generates clean energy from hydropower, thus contributing towards a sustainable and emission-free future.

The Andritz scope of supply and services for the hydro-mechanical overhaul of the four Kaplan turbines, including hydraulic turbine governors, comprises design, engineering, manufacture of new parts, factory overhaul, transport, erection, testing, and commissioning. Especially worth mentioning are the homologous model testing and the supply of four new Kaplan runners with oil-free hubs – the first ever in Switzerland.

The work will be performed at the Andritz location in Kriens, Switzerland, as the contractor responsible for overall project management, logistics and transport, engineering, erection, and commissioning. Model testing and runner design will be carried out at the Andritz location in Tampere, Finland, and manufacture of the new Kaplan runners and factory overhaul of the large turbine components will be conducted at the Andritz manufacturing facility in Ravensburg, Germany.

