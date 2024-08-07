Splitwaters makes moves into Indian green hydrogen market

US-based Splitwaters, a provider of cutting edge electrolysers and balance of plant (BOP) equipment for green hydrogen production, and India-based Oriana Power, a player in the renewable energy sector, have signed an agreement to join forces in developing green hydrogen and e-fuel (green ammonia, e-methanol, and green methanol) facilities in India.

Under this strategic alliance, Oriana Power will lead the business development and project execution in the Indian market and provide the electrolyser and all other equipment required for green hydrogen projects, along with engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services to clients in India. The alkaline electrolyser and other equipment will be based on Splitwaters' innovative technology and modular approach. This one-stop-shop solution aims to reduce the capital expenditure (CAPEX) of green hydrogen and e-fuel projects by up to 30%, making these sustainable energy solutions more efficient and affordable.

Oriana Power will also support Splitwaters' green hydrogen and e-fuel projects outside India by leveraging its capabilities and market reach to propel the industry forward. Initially, Splitwaters will supply electrolysers and BOP equipment from the US while these two companies are working on setting up an electrolyser and BOP modules factory in India.

Oriana Power is also planning to establish a working demonstration green hydrogen production unit in India, allowing developers, investors, and industry stakeholders to witness the equipment, workmanship, and the green hydrogen production process first hand.

This collaboration between Splitwaters and Oriana Power holds great promise for the green hydrogen and e-fuels industry. The excitement surrounding this team-up is palpable and by combining their expertise and innovative technologies, these two companies are poised to drive the green hydrogen revolution in India, paving the way for a cleaner, more efficient, and more affordable energy future.

Anirudh Saraswat, Chief Business Officer of Oriana Power, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating: "We believe in Splitwaters' technology and modular containerised one-stop-shop solution, and we are excited to work together to offer a significant reduction in CAPEX for green hydrogen and e-fuels facilities. This will help our clients reach their Final Investment Decision (FID) quickly and produce green hydrogen at highly competitive prices. We are thrilled about utilising Splitwaters' high-efficiency alkaline electrolyser, which has a longer stack life and dynamic response to renewable energy fluctuations. This is a significant development for Oriana Power, and we are eager to take the green hydrogen sector in India to new heights."

Deepak Bawa, CEO of Splitwaters, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, commenting: "With Oriana Power's local expertise, EPC capabilities, rich experience, and Splitwaters' innovative modular approach for green hydrogen and e-fuels facilities under one roof, this partnership signifies a ground breaking advancement."

At the heart of Oriana Power's approach is a collaborative ethos, as Bawa emphasised. By leveraging a "minimum stick-built construction (less than 20%)," the company is able to control the timeline and budget efficiently, delivering "plug and play modules to the site," that mitigate uncertainty and risk for clients and investors. This streamlined process not only ensures project success but also instils confidence in the Splitwaters-Oriana team. He concluded with a note of optimism and said: "We are looking to take giant steps with Oriana Power in the near future and be a game-changer in the green hydrogen market in India."

