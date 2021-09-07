Uniper and Port of Rotterdam Authority sign green hydrogen agreement

Energy company Uniper and the Port of Rotterdam Authority have entered into an agreement for developing the production of green hydrogen at the Uniper location on Maasvlakte. These plans build on the findings of a recent feasibility study and are in line with the new hydrogen infrastructure that has been planned and the growing demand for sustainable hydrogen from the Rotterdam petrochemical industry.

This agreement has been laid down in a memorandum of understanding (MoU) and is a major milestone in the further development of the hydrogen value chain in the Rijnmond region in the Netherlands. No less than half of all Dutch Important Project of Common European Interest (IPCEI) hydrogen projects are developed in Rotterdam. This Uniper project is also on the Dutch IPCEI shortlist.

The recently completed joint feasibility study shows that the Uniper location on Maasvlakte is ideally suitable for large scale production of green hydrogen with the use of power generated by North Sea wind farms. The Uniper hydrogen plant is to be connected to the HyTransport.RTM pipeline that runs through the Port of Rotterdam. The pipeline also connects the Uniper plant to the national hydrogen infrastructure and the Delta Corridor pipeline bundle. The latter project is intended for delivering hydrogen to chemical clusters in Moerdijk and Geleen, the Netherlands (Chemelot) and farther away in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany.

Towards carbon neutrality

Hydrogen is currently produced from natural gas, the so-called grey hydrogen, resulting in CO 2 emissions that amount to 19 million t in the Netherlands. Industry in the Rotterdam area annually consumes approximately 77 PJ of hydrogen (roughly 40% of the total hydrogen consumption in the Netherlands). The transition from grey hydrogen to sustainable green hydrogen in the Rotterdam industry for producing cleaner fuels and as a raw material in the chemical sector is a major step towards carbon neutrality. In combination with importing sustainable hydrogen, sufficient storage capacity, and a national and international hydrogen transport network this may lead to phasing out the production of grey hydrogen altogether.

The next key step in the Uniper project is the front-end engineering and design (FEED) study. This nine-month study is currently being contracted out and should yield in-depth findings for the conceptual design of the electrolysis installation (100 MW initially and with a future capacity increase to 500 MW), the project planning, and a realistic budget. With the help of these findings the first phase of this unique electrolysis plant can be outsourced to a number of specialist suppliers and contractors.

Soon, the first efforts will be made to apply for the permits needed, to seek financial support from various authorities, to enter into agreements with the relevant partners involved in the value chain, and to prepare an investment decision in 2022.

Major link in the new European hydrogen value chain

”We have the strong ambition to convert our Maasvlakte location into a major link in the new European hydrogen value chain in close collaboration with the Port of Rotterdam Authority and other partners,” said Yolande Verbeek, Director of Uniper Benelux. “There [are] a host of opportunities, not only for Uniper but also for other players in the chain. Together we can use sustainable hydrogen to reduce CO 2 levels in Rotterdam significantly.’

The Port of Rotterdam is an energy hub for Western Europe. Today, approximately 13% of the European energy supply enters the EU via Rotterdam. The port has the ambition to be carbon neutral by 2050 while retaining its central role in the European energy system. By then, according to expectations of the Port Authority, approximately 20 t of hydrogen will flow through the Port to consumers in the Netherlands and beyond.

”The industry has to go through a massive change in making its business processes more sustainable,” said Allard Castelein, CEO of the Port of Rotterdam Authority. “Hydrogen will play a central role in this process. We are working with partners towards the introduction of a large scale hydrogen network across the port complex, making Rotterdam an international hub for hydrogen production and import and for the transit of hydrogen to other countries in Northwestern Europe. This explains why initiatives like this Uniper project are so important for the future of Rotterdam and the Netherlands.”

References

