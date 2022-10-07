Further investment in Grisons hydropower

Albula-Landwasser Kraftwerke AG (ALK) is replacing the switchgear of its hydropower plants in Filisur and Tiefencastel. Thanks to the renewal, the two power plants will continue to reliably produce renewable energy for the equivalent of around 90 000 four-person households.

The switchgear is the interface between the power plants and the electricity grid. It ensures that the electricity produced can be transported away. The switchgears of the Filisur and Tiefecastel power plants have both been in operation for several decades. In order to ensure reliable electricity production in the long term, ALK has decided to renew these switchgears at a cost of around CHF 13 million. The building permits for the corresponding work have been issued.

ALK is constructing new buildings for the 50 kV switchgear at both power plants. The switchgears will therefore be rebuilt from the ground up. This will enable the power plants to continue producing during the realisation phase between August 2023 and May 2024. Electricity production will thus be maintained in winter – when Switzerland urgently needs domestic electricity.

ALK is a partner plant of Axpo (75%), EWD Elektrizitätswerk Davos AG (15.74%), the canton of Grisons (5%) and the concession municipalities of Albula/Alvra, Bergün, Filisur and Schmitten (4.26%). ALK's power plants in Filisur (65 MW) and Tiefencastel (24 megawatts) as well as the Tischbach small hydropower plant use water from the Albula and Landwasser rivers to produce electricity.

