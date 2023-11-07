Global OTEC presents concepts for first commercial-scale OTEC platform

p> The International Vienna Energy and Climate Forum (IVECF) hosted the official presentation of the advanced concepts for the next-generation Ocean Thermal Energy Conversion (OTEC) platform, at the Hofburg Conference Centre, in Austria. Developed by Global OTEC and named Dominique, the structure can generate 1.5 MW net output by harnessing the ocean waters using an array of OTEC modules and is set to be installed in São Tomé and Príncipe.

The next step for Dominique’s implementation is a geotechnical (seabed) survey and the final detailed design of the project-specific system. This will allow for construction, followed by installation of the system. The company expects to start the commissioning of Dominique by the end of 2025. “We know Dominique is a life-changer for small islands and coastal nations, and that’s why we see the pace of the project on track for success. This is an important lesson we want to share with investors as the public-private partnership allowed the smooth undertaking of critical techno-economic, environmental and social studies to progress to this point,” highlighted Global OTEC’s Founder and CEO Dan Grech.

“Ocean energy is the forgotten renewable energy source, that has the potential to drive the blue and green economy aspirations of small islands and coastal nations”, said Martin Lugmayr, Industrial Development Expert and coordinator of the GN-SEC Program at the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO).

“OTEC is a new opportunity for São Tomé and Príncipe to explore renewable energy, meeting the national ambitions and goals of the National Determined Contributions”, added Gabriel Maquengo, National Energy Director of the Directorate General of Natural Resources and Energy (DGRNE) of the Ministry of Infrastructure, Natural Resources and Environment of São Tomé and Príncipe (MIRNMA).

OTEC is a renewable energy technology that uses the temperature differences in both surface seawater and deep ocean water to generate clean and sustainable energy. By tapping into this vast and untapped energy source, SIDS and coastal nations have the potential to significantly reduce their dependence on fossil fuels and pave the way for a greener and more sustainable future. Dominique will play a key role not only for Sao Tome and Principe’s clean energy transition, but for small island states worldwide, with the potential to decarbonise 10 GW of installed diesel capacity that needs to be replaced in the coming decade, across SIDS DOCK’s 32 countries.