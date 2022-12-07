Minesto signs collaboration agreements for project development in Indonesia

Minesto has signed two collaboration agreements for development in the Nusa Tengara Barat region, Indonesia: a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Minesto and the regional Eco Regions Indonesia, and a letter of intent (LoI) between Minesto and the Nusa Tengara Barat (NTB) region.

The initiative in Indonesia is part of Minesto's broader market establishment in Southeast Asia. The Nusa Tengara Barat region has ambitious sustainability goals and is a forerunner in Indonesia’s energy transition. The regional commitment and availability of ocean currents make Nusa Tengara Barat a favourable entry market for Minesto in Indonesia.

The collaboration agreements include feasibility studies on the natural resource, infrastructure, and finance, and are based on collaborative work to integrate Minesto’s technology as a part of the 100% renewable energy mix in the region, starting with the special economic zone (SEZ).

“Minesto has been received with serious and strong interest and excitement by a range of stakeholders in Indonesia. Our participation in the Sweden-Indonesia Sustainability Partnership (SISP) Energy Alliance on government level further supports the implementation roadmap to build sustainable and affordable electricity generation based on our technology in Indonesia,” said Dr Martin Edlund, CEO of Minesto.

Minesto is a new member of the bilateral programme SISP Energy Alliance, and the collaboration agreements signed is a first step towards build out of several key interest areas in Indonesia. As the fourth largest country by population and one of the largest ocean territories in the world, Indonesia faces a true challenge in the transition from fossils to affordable and suitable renewables. Indonesia consists of more than 17 000 islands, all relying on fossil energy such as coal and diesel, but also possesses one of the world’s largest tidal and ocean current natural resources.

“It is central for Minesto’s commercial roll-out to establish initiatives in the largest markets with respect to the availability of ocean and tidal currents. In these countries, we can make a significant impact on the roadmap towards a true renewable energy mix,” concluded Edlund.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Autumn 2022 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on wave & tidal, waste-to-energy, energy storage, solar technology, and more. This issue also features a regional report outlining how green hydrogen is playing a key role in the renewable transition across Europe.