NASH Maritime secures contract for Morlais tidal energy site

NASH Maritime, a specialist maritime consultancy within APEM Group, has been awarded a contract by Menter Môn Morlais to provide vessel traffic monitoring (VTM) services and navigational risk assessment (NRA) for the Morlais tidal energy demonstration zone off the Welsh coast.

The Morlais scheme is a key initiative to harness tidal energy in the UK and represents a significant step toward achieving renewable energy targets. NASH’s involvement will ensure that shipping and navigation risks are fully assessed and managed, supporting coexistence between marine energy infrastructure and maritime operations.

As part of the contract, NASH will deliver comprehensive VTM services ensuring the continued operation, and quality of vessel identification and tracking systems at the project site. NASH’s in-house expertise in maritime surveillance systems will provide comprehensive equipment maintenance to ensure operation in the harshest of environments.

The navigational risk assessment scope will include the development of site-wide and device-specific NRAs, alongside vessel traffic surveys, lighting and marking plans, and navigation monitoring specifications to meet marine license requirements. This approach will ensure that all regulatory expectations are met, while supporting safe and efficient deployment of tidal energy devices.

NASH brings extensive experience in supporting offshore developments, including delivering site-wide and device-specific navigational risk assessments for the European Marine Energy Centre’s (EMEC) tidal and wave test sites in Orkney.

“Appointing NASH Maritime gives us confidence that vessel traffic and navigational risks will be robustly assessed and managed to the highest standards. Their expertise will play an important role in ensuring Morlais can progress safely to the next stage,” said Sarah Livett, Environmental and Compliance Lead at Menter Môn.

“We are delighted to support the Morlais tidal energy project, which is a corner-stone development for marine renewables in Wales. Our team brings a unique combination of vessel traffic monitoring capability and navigational risk assessment expertise, ensuring that safety and sustainability remain at the heart of this innovative initiative,” added Dr Andrew Rawson, Associate Director at NASH Maritime.

