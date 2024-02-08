Wood selected as owner’s engineer for world-leading green hydrogen project in Spain

Wood, a leading global consulting and engineering company, has been selected as owner’s engineer on a major green hydrogen production project in Teruel, Spain. The first-of-a-kind Catalina Project, developed by a consortium led by Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners through its Copenhagen Infrastructure Energy Transition Fund I K/S, will combine 1.5 GW of wind and solar energy to power a 500 MW electrolyser producing green hydrogen.

As the owner’s engineer, Wood will lead as a technical authority of Catalina’s green hydrogen generation plant including technology selection, preliminary studies, FEED and EPC tendering support.

Set to produce enough green hydrogen to satisfy 15% of Spain’s current hydrogen demand, the Catalina project will position Spain as a world-class green hydrogen hub. The hydrogen produced by the facility will supply the demand of the local, regional and national industries, helping to decarbonise hard-to-abate fertilizer and petrochemical sectors, as well as contributing to Spanish and European renewable hydrogen targets.

Giuseppe Zuccaro, President of Process & Chemicals Projects at Wood, said: “We’re incredibly proud to be trusted by our partners to play a leading technical role on Catalina. Complex in nature and first-of-a-kind, Catalina is setting a global standard for large scale green hydrogen production projects and will support Spain’s energy transition journey.

“We are combining Wood’s specialist hydrogen expertise and proven ability to deliver complex projects with our strong engineering presence in the region. Catalina will expand our hydrogen portfolio and consolidate our reputation as a partner of choice for hydrogen production and industrial decarbonisation projects.”

The project will be delivered by Wood’s consulting and projects teams in Spain and the UK.

