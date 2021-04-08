Geothermal Energy Advancement Association to launch

Industry and academia have united to launch a new initiative to advance the role of geothermal energy in the energy transition, with the newly formed Geothermal Energy Advancement Association (GEAA).

Jon Gluyas, Professor at Durham University and Director of the Durham Energy Institute at Durham University, and Chris Sladen, whose decades of work in the energy and education sectors have been recognised by the UK Government with both an MBE and CBE, will be President and Board Chair of the new association respectively.

“We are excited and delighted to take this important step to create more sustainable, secure, clean and affordable energy availability worldwide by advancing knowledge and support for the development of geothermal energy” Gluyas said.



Jon Gluyas, Director of the Durham Energy Institute at Durham University, President of the new Geothermal Energy Advancement Association.

“The rapid uptake of geothermal energy can play a leading role in a cleaner, decarbonised world while advancing economic and social goals and generating investment, jobs and growth,” said Sladen.

“We very much look forward to representing this important field at this critical point in time.”



Chris Sladen, Board Chair of the new Geothermal Energy Advancement Association.

GEAA advocates increased investment in geothermal energy and increased awareness of this sustainable source for near zero-carbon power, heat, and hot water.

The association is a not-for-profit organisation offering leadership, dialogue, and information in the energy transition debate, supporting the role of geothermal in transitioning to a world that will use less petroleum specifically and fossil fuels in general. GEAA officially takes effect 14 April 2021.

Geothermal energy is a constant energy source present everywhere worldwide, occurring naturally underground, on land beneath our feet and at sea, below the seabed. Geothermal energy can be accessed through the use of wells at various depths, providing a reliable, year-round, 24/7, emissions and pollution-free baseload for power generation and heating, both for on-grid and off-grid projects. The integration of geothermal solutions to provide low emission heating and power can significantly reduce global carbon footprints and accelerate net-zero ambitions.

At the same time, developing geothermal technology offers energy security. Geothermal projects can often utilise existing petroleum industry infrastructure, technology and wells while applying the subsurface skills and innovation of geoscientists and engineers.

Geothermal energy provides a stable supply that is not subject to the vagaries of weather conditions. It does not involve significant carbon emissions or pollution or consume large amounts of rare minerals. It often can be configured financially as stand-alone projects and offers commercial viability out of the gate.

The new association promotes awareness and consideration of geothermal energy as an independent energy and heat source. It also advocates for policy and legal frameworks that will accelerate the use of geothermal energy on a global basis.

With increased investment, a wider understanding of how geothermal energy can be used, and better knowledge of rapidly evolving geothermal technologies, this ubiquitous energy resource can become a key part of a clean energy future used in all countries and communities.

